Self-proclaimed ‘newcomer’ Deborah Knight thanks ‘mentor’ Alan Jones
Radio newbie Deborah Knight has thanked retiring broadcasting great Alan Jones for his support and mentorship.
“Alan has been extraordinary in his generosity to me as a newcomer to radio,” Deb told listeners.
She revealed the “titan of Australian media” held regular weekly sessions in his studio to show Deb the ropes when she started at the station.
“He’s supported me, he’s mentored me, and he sat down to show me how it’s done.”
