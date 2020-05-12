2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Self-proclaimed ‘newcomer’ Deborah Knight thanks ‘..

Self-proclaimed ‘newcomer’ Deborah Knight thanks ‘mentor’ Alan Jones

32 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Alan Jones

Radio newbie Deborah Knight has thanked retiring broadcasting great Alan Jones for his support and mentorship.

“Alan has been extraordinary in his generosity to me as a newcomer to radio,” Deb told listeners.

She revealed the “titan of Australian media” held regular weekly sessions in his studio to show Deb the ropes when she started at the station.

“He’s supported me, he’s mentored me, and he sat down to show me how it’s done.”

Click PLAY below to hear Deb’s comments in full

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.