Scott Morrison tight-lipped on future of JobKeeper

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is cautioning against trying to predict what the government will do with wage subsidies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JobKeeper payments are expected to end in September but a review is expected next month on the future of payments.

But Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the review hasn’t hit his desk yet.

“We’ll be able to make a decision soon.

“I think people shouldn’t rush to conclusions about what the government is going to do post September.”

