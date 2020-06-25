2GB
Scott Morrison tight-lipped on future of JobKeeper

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is cautioning against trying to predict what the government will do with wage subsidies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JobKeeper payments are expected to end in September but a review is expected next month on the future of payments.

But Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the review hasn’t hit his desk yet.

“We’ll be able to make a decision soon.

“I think people shouldn’t rush to conclusions about what the government is going to do post September.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

