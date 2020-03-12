2GB
Rugby league legend confident Moses could snag the Dally M

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
JOHNATHAN THURSTONMitch MosesParramatta Eels

Footy is back and Parramatta fans will be excited to see Mitch Moses run out on the field.

Rugby league legend Johnathon Thurston tells Mark Levy he’s excited to see Mitch Moses working with Andrew Johns.

“He’ll be getting bucketloads of information off Joey and he could go close to winning the Dally M.”

Thurston says “When they’re frontrunners, they’re very hard to beat the Parramatta Eels, but Moses is the key.”

The Parramatta Eels kick off the 2020 season tonight against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Bankwest stadium.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview below

 

Image: Getty/ Brook Mitchell

