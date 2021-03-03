Roosters coach excited by development of young players

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says he’s excited by the development of his young players going into season 2021.

Robinson said the team is in a period of transition as some older players approach the twilight of their career.

“We’ve got some guys who know their way around the park and have been with us for a long time and coming to the end for a couple of them, but then also some exciting players that we’re trying to bring through” he said.

“We know what we’re going to get from the others but we’re also looking for what’s next … We get excited by stardom as people and we want to see that next player, that next star.”

