Richo ‘fair dinkum’ about helping the Rabbitohs survive

NRL clubs are facing potentially dire financial straits after the suspension of the season.

Shane Richardson has announced today that he is resigning from his position of Rabbitohs General Manager of Football.

Richardson has been in the role for 16 years and is stepping down to help ease the club’s financial pressures.

He tells Mark Levy the industry has been good to him, and stepping down is the best thing for his club.

“We need to sit down and make some changes.

It’s pretty obvious that my position and the money I was earning was a challenge for us, and if you’re going to be fair dinkum about trying to make changes in the game, I should make the change first.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Getty/Adam Doueihi