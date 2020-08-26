2GB
Retiring Roosters star Mitch Aubusson moves on to ‘the next chapter’

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERMitch Aubussonrugby league featuredSYDNEY ROOSTERS

Sydney Roosters veteran Mitch Aubusson has announced his retirement at the end of the season after playing more than 300 games with the club.

The star reflected on his decision to retire, and shared with Mark Levy and Brad Fittler his plans for the future.

“As you get older you think ‘I wonder what it feels like’.

“With the way the game’s gone this year, and what’s happened with COVID … it got to a stage where it was my time.

“I’d had enough, and I was ready for the next chapter.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
