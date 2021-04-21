Retiring Dragons veteran Trent Merrin makes way for ‘genetic freaks’

After 12 years playing professional rugby league, Dragons forward Trent Merrin has announced his retirement.

Mark Levy was inundated with messages from grateful Dragons and Panthers fans alike to pass on to the veteran player.

Merrin told Mark and Brad Fittler “it’s time to step back and sit in it for a bit, find out who I really am”.

He endorsed recent rule changes but said he’s been outgrown by the pace of the game, stepping back “to let the young bucks come through”.

“The talent that’s coming through are just genetic freaks, mate.”

Image: St George Illawarra Dragons/Official website