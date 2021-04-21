2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Retiring Dragons veteran Trent Merrin makes way for ‘genetic freaks’

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
rugby league featuredSt George-Illawarra DragonsTrent Merrin
Article image for Retiring Dragons veteran Trent Merrin makes way for ‘genetic freaks’

After 12 years playing professional rugby league, Dragons forward Trent Merrin has announced his retirement.

Mark Levy was inundated with messages from grateful Dragons and Panthers fans alike to pass on to the veteran player.

Merrin told Mark and Brad Fittler “it’s time to step back and sit in it for a bit, find out who I really am”.

He endorsed recent rule changes but said he’s been outgrown by the pace of the game, stepping back “to let the young bucks come through”.

“The talent that’s coming through are just genetic freaks, mate.”

Image: St George Illawarra Dragons/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873