‘Reservoir Room’ showcases and supports Aussie talent

Everyone craving a night at the theatre can beam Australian talent straight into their loungerooms this long weekend, thanks to virtual venue ‘The Reservoir Room’.

From tonight, the Paddington Theatre in Sydney will play host to acts like cabaret singer Tim Draxl and Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson.

Co-host Rodger Corser told Deborah Knight his “pivot” to virtual variety show hosting was inspired by the struggle of the arts sector with physical venues closed.

“The idea was hatched by Catherine [Alcorn], my colleague and co-star, to bring the show to you.”

The Doctor Doctor star confessed he’ll perform a parody song or two, but will “take the backseat” to allow the “eclectic mix” of stars to shine.

While the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on live music and theatre has been well documented, he says the issue applies to film and TV too.

“For a drama for instance, like Doctor Doctor, we can sometimes … cram 50 people into a closed space; that kind of counts us out.

“There’s some plans in place later in the year to … start shooting again with some restrictions.”

However, the ongoing issue of JobKeeper ineligibility continues to rankle those in the arts sector.

“[Performers] kind of took it personally that what they do wasn’t as valued as highly as other trades.

“This isn’t just a hobby for people, this is a full-time job, and it’s taken them a long time to get there.”

Listeners can support Australian talent by purchasing a virtual ticket HERE.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/The Reservoir Room