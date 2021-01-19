82yo defied self-isolation orders, attended Sydney hospital

A Sydney hospital may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an elderly woman allegedly failed to self-isolate.

A reliable source told Ben Fordham Live an 82-year-old woman came to the hospital on January 17 for elective surgery.

However, she allegedly failed to notify staff that she was identified as a close contact of a COVID case and instructed to self isolate until January 24.

Staff were reportedly notified when her daughter told them.

Macquarie University Hospital has confirmed in a statement that NSW Health has been notified. (Full statement below)

The woman has to date tested negative to COVID-19 but there are concerns she may still return a positive result.

Her husband visited the woman each day, despite also allegedly being identified as a close contact.

Full Macquarie University Hospital statement: “Macquarie University Hospital was made aware by authorities that a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case had attended the hospital. “The contact had not disclosed their proximity to the confirmed COVID-19 case and following the disclosure from authorities we took steps to identify staff that may have come into contact with the patient as well as informing NSW Health. “Macquarie University Hospital remains open and continues to follow all NSW Heath guidance in relation to hospital admissions.”

