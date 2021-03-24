2GB
Recovery Minister warns floodwater death a ‘stark reminder’ of danger

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
JOHN BARILARO
Article image for Recovery Minister warns floodwater death a ‘stark reminder’ of danger

Deputy Premier and Flood Recovery Minister John Barilaro is warning those in affected areas to remain vigilant, after the disaster claimed its first life.

The body of a 25-year-old Pakistani national has been recovered from a car submerged in floodwater at Glenorie in Sydney’s north-west.

Police say at 6:25am today he called Triple Zero, but the operator lost contact at 7:04.

Mr Barilaro offered his condolences to the man’s loved ones.

“For the family of the individual, this is going to be news that’s going to rock … that family, their friends, and that community,” he told Jim Wilson.

“It is a stark reminder about how dangerous these floodwaters are.

“We often remind people never to try and cross, we’ve seen plenty of close calls, but this is a tragedy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
News
