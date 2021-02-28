2GB
Ray Warren surprised on-air by offer to replace stolen Hall of Fame ring

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
RAY WARREN
Article image for Ray Warren surprised on-air by offer to replace stolen Hall of Fame ring

Legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren is grateful for an offer to replace his NRL Hall of Fame ring after thieves stole it from his family home.

The 77-year-old’s family was asleep when his home was broken into early Saturday morning.

Among the stolen items was Warren’s treasured NRL Hall of Fame ring.

Now, the ring maker has contacted Ben Fordham Live promising to replace Warren’s ring if it’s not recovered.

Warren told Ben Fordham he was unaware of the offer.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/James Gourley 

Ben Fordham
NewsRugby League
