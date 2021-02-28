Ray Warren surprised on-air by offer to replace stolen Hall of Fame ring

Legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren is grateful for an offer to replace his NRL Hall of Fame ring after thieves stole it from his family home.

The 77-year-old’s family was asleep when his home was broken into early Saturday morning.

Among the stolen items was Warren’s treasured NRL Hall of Fame ring.

Now, the ring maker has contacted Ben Fordham Live promising to replace Warren’s ring if it’s not recovered.

Warren told Ben Fordham he was unaware of the offer.

Image: Getty/James Gourley