Ray Hadley’s warning to Premier after crisis cabinet meeting

Ray Hadley has a warning to Gladys Berejiklian after new health orders, crafted by the Police Commissioner, were approved.

The NSW crisis cabinet had initially rejected the Police Commissioner’s proposal of a 5km travel limit across Greater Sydney.

Neither the Police Minister nor the Commissioner were invited to the crisis cabinet meeting considering the proposals.

However, the Premier’s media advisor was reportedly in the meeting, taking notes.

“A warning to the Premier of NSW: the last time a Premier did exactly what his media minder suggested, Mike Baird shut down the greyhound industry.

“Both Mick Fuller and David Elliott should have a seat at the table.”

