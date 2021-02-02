2GB
Ray Hadley’s powerful message to young people affected by Israel Folau’s comments

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Israel Folau
Ray Hadley has had a powerful response to a listener calling him “hypocritical” for his opinions on Israel Folau.

Ray has made it clear he does not support Folau’s views and believes any contract for the NRL should include restrictions on what he can say publically.

Following a listener’s email labelling him “hypocritical”, Ray explained his position.

“When I was a younger person these poor people battled and were bashed because of it, I don’t want to be part of that.

“And I don’t want to be part of some young bloke, who might be listening to this program now, or young girl, who might be confronting their mum and dad to say ‘I’m homosexual’… I’d hate to think they won’t be embraced by their family and loved by their family, regardless of what they’re confronting.

“I don’t want to be part of making them feel marginalised like Israel Folau makes them marginalised.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s powerful comments

Ray Hadley
LifestyleNews
