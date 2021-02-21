2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley’s message to ‘narcissistic grub’ Daryl Maguire

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Daryl MaguireGladys Berejiklian
Article image for Ray Hadley’s message to ‘narcissistic grub’ Daryl Maguire

Ray Hadley has slammed disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire over reports he’s still in love with Gladys Berejiklian.

Ray has been critical of the Premier’s relationship with Mr Maguire after it was revealed she was in a personal relationship with the former Wagga Wagga MP.

Sources close to Mr Maguire have told The Daily Telegraph he is heartbroken the Premier chose her job over him.

“You don’t care about anyone but yourself,” Ray Hadley said.

“You’re a narcissistic grub who needs to take control of his life.

“Drop off from public view because you’re a bloody embarrassment.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Ray Hadley
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873