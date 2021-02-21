Ray Hadley’s message to ‘narcissistic grub’ Daryl Maguire

Ray Hadley has slammed disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire over reports he’s still in love with Gladys Berejiklian.

Ray has been critical of the Premier’s relationship with Mr Maguire after it was revealed she was in a personal relationship with the former Wagga Wagga MP.

Sources close to Mr Maguire have told The Daily Telegraph he is heartbroken the Premier chose her job over him.

“You don’t care about anyone but yourself,” Ray Hadley said.

“You’re a narcissistic grub who needs to take control of his life.

“Drop off from public view because you’re a bloody embarrassment.”

