Ray Hadley remembers Peter Frilingos 16 years on

Ray Hadley joined the Continuous Call Team to remember his former colleague and close friend Peter Frilingos 16 years on from his death.

The pair shared some great memories over the years and today The Continuous Call Team relived those throughout the show.

“He gave me advice all the way through my career, some of it, I accepted some I disregarded, but he was always right.”

Chippy passed away aged 59-years-old.

Click Play to hear the full interview below.