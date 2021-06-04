Ray Hadley farewells Bob Fulton in touching tribute at state funeral

Ray Hadley has delivered words of remembrance at the state funeral of close friend and colleague Bob ‘Bozo’ Fulton.

Ray, alongside fellow broadcaster Alan Jones, Peter ‘Zorba’ Peters, and Bob’s son Brett, paid tribute to the NRL Immortal as the ‘who’s who’ of rugby league community gathered.

He told Jim Wilson “it was a very sad day, but a day of celebration”.

Late last year, Bozo admitted to Ray his health was declining, yet he nevertheless pushed long past his prognosis in order to attend his friend’s wedding.

“He said ‘You’re kidding Horse, I’ll be there, leave me alone’ … ‘Please!’ he’d say, ‘please!’

“I was very touched by the fact that he went to all that trouble.”

Image: St Mary’s Cathedral Sydney