Ray Hadley demands punishment for slack stores with ‘deaf ears’

Ray Hadley has confronted the Minister for Customer Service over lax grocery stores not enforcing QR check-ins.

Ray noted during a trip to his local grocery store three quarters of customers entering the store were not checking in.

Listeners have reported similar observations, prompting Ray to make a list of the offending stores.

It comes as NSW’s daily coronavirus case numbers continue to grow, with the state recording 239 infections in 24 hours.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello previously told Ray stores not taking reasonable steps to ensure check-ins would be penalised, risking shutdowns.

“I’m reliant upon you, Minister Dominello, to pick up the phone to these galoots and tell them that they’ve got to start being responsible,” Ray said.

“I’m telling you: warning, after warning, after warning has fallen on deaf ears.”

