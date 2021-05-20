2GB
Ray Hadley calls out hairdresser over ‘ridiculous’ social media rant

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Ray Hadley calls out hairdresser over ‘ridiculous’ social media rant

A Gold Coast hairdresser has taken to social media to announce she will deny any COVID-vaccinated clients.

“We have decided to implement this into our Salon for the Health and safety of our Staff and Clients,” the post read.

The salon is owned by Yazmina Jade Adler, who has previously made headlines when she claimed smearing menstrual blood on her face cured her period cramps.

Ray was rendered almost speechless by the ‘ridiculous’ post.

“Obviously she should be put in a straitjacket, which would stop her from cutting people’s hair and doing perms, and would also stop her from going to put things on the internet like this!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full 

Image: Khemia HI vibe Frequency Salon / Instagram 

Ray Hadley
News
