Raiders import won’t go home without a fight

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Canberra Raiders

The Canberra Raiders could be in with a chance of a Grand Final redemption, if they can beat the Melbourne Storm on Friday night.

Raiders star John Bateman will return to England at the end of the 2020 season, but told Mark Levy and Billy Slater he’s not going home without a fight.

“I came over here to win things.

“For me, last year it could’ve been a fairytale finishing off with winning [the Premiership], but we didn’t.

“We need to go back this year and win it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website

Rugby League
