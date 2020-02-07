Raiders Captain Josh Hodgson on the captains challenge

The NRL’s proposed “captain’s challenge” will be trialed in marquee All Stars and Charity Shield preseason fixtures after being provisionally approved by the ARL Commission.

Under the rule change, teams will have the chance to lodge an official challenge with the NRL video bunker for a disputed ruling. A time frame for challenges to be made is yet to be confirmed, but it is believed a period of 10 or 15 seconds will be trialed.

Speaking on Sportszone with James Willis, Canberra Raiders captain Josh Hodgson shares his thoughts on the captains challenge.

“Good idea, great decision but there’s so many different rules…

“I’m all for it if it definitely going to help the game,” said Hodgson.

Hodgson did express though that the limits of the challenge system were confusing and not so clear cut.

“It’s not as black and white as it first sounded.”

