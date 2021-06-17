QLD Premier asked to ‘hold her nerve’ amid fears of border closure

The Queensland Premier is being urged to keep the border with NSW open as the state handles a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sunshine State has introduced a border declaration form that would force anyone who enters the state from an exposure site into hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind told Ben Fordham they want the border to remain open.

“We want her to hold her nerve.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News