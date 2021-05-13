Qantas plane makes emergency landing at Brisbane Airport

A Qantas passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Brisbane airport this morning.

The Qantas Dash 8 plane, which was carrying 64 passengers from Newcastle, declared an emergency at around 9.25am.

The plane reported potential issues with its landing gear.

“Brace! Brace! Brace!” The moment a Qantaslink flight from Newcastle makes an emergency landing at Brisbane Airport. 7NEWS at 6pm. https://t.co/OyAjjYbB1y #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/8gVklctXQj — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) May 13, 2021

No one was injured in the landing and the aircraft was towed back to the terminal.

Image: Getty