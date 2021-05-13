2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Qantas plane makes emergency landing..

Qantas plane makes emergency landing at Brisbane Airport

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
QANTAS
Article image for Qantas plane makes emergency landing at Brisbane Airport

A Qantas passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Brisbane airport this morning. 

The Qantas Dash 8 plane, which was carrying 64 passengers from Newcastle, declared an emergency at around 9.25am.

The plane reported potential issues with its landing gear.

No one was injured in the landing and the aircraft was towed back to the terminal.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray Hadley report the details 

Image: Getty 

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873