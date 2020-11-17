‘Probably a fair comment’: Paul Gallen corrects the record on Maroons sledging

Paul Gallen has corrected the record after making headlines and copping flak from Queensland’s footy legends for sledging the Maroons.

Gal told Mark he’s confident the NSW Blues are the superior team and will secure the series tomorrow night, and held fast in his opinion the Maroons won’t compare.

“Let’s go back to what I actually said – I never said they’re the worst team in 40 years, I said it’s probably a fair comment.

“I look at the current Queensland side, and they’ve got some great players, but … when it comes down to ability, I don’t think they’ve got anywhere near the ability of the Blues.

“I will say I would much rather have played against this side than any of the teams I played, so in the past 15 to 20 years I would say this is the worst team.

“There you go, that can fire them up even more!”

