Prime Minister dismisses ‘political clickbait’ calls for a pay cut

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed calls for politicians to take a pay cut while parliament is not sitting.

The first parliamentary sitting fortnight in August has been cancelled in response to Victoria’s coronavirus outbreak.

Senator Rex Patrick has called for politicians’ pay to be docked $1000 every day that they don’t sit in parliament.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham, “if he’s not working while the parliament’s not sitting that’s a matter for him.”

“I can tell you my government members are working as hard outside of the parliament and I can certainly assure you that I am.

“I think that sort of stuff is just political clickbait.

“It doesn’t help anybody, it doesn’t get us anywhere.”

