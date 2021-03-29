2GB
Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle

7 hours ago
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a cabinet reshuffle amid fierce criticism over the treatment of women in parliament.

Michaelia Cash will take over from Christian Porter as Attorney-General, while Mr Porter will take on a new portfolio of Industry, Science and Technology.

Linda Reynolds will take over the government services and NDIS portfolio.

Karen Andrews will be elevated to Minister for Home Affairs, while Peter Dutton steps into the Defence portfolio.

Anne Ruston will take on a new portfolio as Minister for Women’s Safety.

 

