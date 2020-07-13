Premiership in doubt for Canberra Raiders says Billy Slater

The Canberra Raiders have suffered a crippling loss to the Melbourne Storm, putting their future in doubt.

Winger Bailey Simonsson and captain Josh Hodgson were added to the Raiders’ tally of casualties on Saturday night.

The loss of Hodgson in particular, Billy Slater told Mark Levy, is “a huge blow for their Premiership chances”.

“Everything revolves around Josh at number nine, with their attack.

“I know Jack Wighton and George Williams … have done a fantastic job, and they’re going need to stand up in the absence of Josh Hodgson for the rest of the year.

“He’s the heart and soul of that green machine at the moment.”

Billy is tipping the Penrith Panthers for a Premiership win.

“They’ve got a real showing in this Premiership, I think they can win the comp.

“They score plenty of points, they use the full width of the field, … if they hold their players together and not get too many injuries, they can give the Premiership a shake.”