Ben Fordham calls on Premier to address latest Daryl Maguire controversy

Ben Fordham is urging the Premier to provide clarity on the approval of a government grant while she was in a relationship with a disgraced MP.

The ABC has alleged the NSW Premier intervened in the 2017 reassessment of a $5.5 million grant application after being approached by Daryl Maguire.

When asked at yesterday’s press conference the Premier said “proper procedures were followed” and when pressed by the reporter shot back, “please respect this press conference.”

“I think the Premier needs to respect the fact that this is taxpayers’ money and she was in a secret relationship with the bloke who was lobbying for the money,” Ben said.

“My personal opinion is the Premier is as straight as an arrow. But, in these circumstances, she needs to come out and offer some more detail.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story