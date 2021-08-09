2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham calls on Premier to address latest Daryl Maguire controversy

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Daryl MacguireGladys Berejiklian
Article image for Ben Fordham calls on Premier to address latest Daryl Maguire controversy

Ben Fordham is urging the Premier to provide clarity on the approval of a government grant while she was in a relationship with a disgraced MP.

The ABC has alleged the NSW Premier intervened in the 2017 reassessment of a $5.5 million grant application after being approached by Daryl Maguire.

When asked at yesterday’s press conference the Premier said “proper procedures were followed” and when pressed by the reporter shot back, “please respect this press conference.”

“I think the Premier needs to respect the fact that this is taxpayers’ money and she was in a secret relationship with the bloke who was lobbying for the money,” Ben said.

“My personal opinion is the Premier is as straight as an arrow. But, in these circumstances, she needs to come out and offer some more detail.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873