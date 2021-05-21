Man killed after his car sank off a boat ramp on the Central Coast

A man has died trapped inside his car after it sank off a boat ramp in Woy Woy.

Spectators rushed to assist, but were not able to prevent the vehicle from becoming submerged.

Police divers worked to recover the body of the driver, which was still inside the vehicle.

There were no other passengers.

A salvage operation is underway on the Central Coast after a car ploughed into the water at Woy Woy. @WesternWilson9 #9News pic.twitter.com/3IfjSXDjhD — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 21, 2021

