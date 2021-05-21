2GB
Man killed after his car sank off a boat ramp on the Central Coast

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
A man has died trapped inside his car after it sank off a boat ramp in Woy Woy.

Spectators rushed to assist, but were not able to prevent the vehicle from becoming submerged.

Police divers worked to recover the body of the driver, which was still inside the vehicle.

There were no other passengers.

Jim Wilson
News
