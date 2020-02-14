Police confident public will ‘dob in’ men who bashed Sydney woman

Police are looking for two people who beat and robbed a woman in Sydney’s west.

Officers say a 50-year-old woman was walking to Kingswood Railway Station on her way to work at around 5am on Wednesday when she was approached by two men near the intersection of Joseph and Amaroo streets.

She was assaulted and had her backpack, with her wallet and phone, stolen before the offenders left the scene.

Police have released CCTV footage of the attack.

When the woman returned home she was taken to Nepean Hospital by her partner.

She was treated for multiple facial injuries before being released.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen two males, at least one of whom was riding a bike, possibly wearing high-viz-type orange tops to contact police.

NSW Police Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka tells Ben Fordham he is confident they will catch the offenders.

“I have complete faith in the community that they will dob these people in.

“The trauma that something like this can have on someone, literally long-lasting.

“She will heal from the injuries, but I don’t know if you can ever get over being subjected to something of such violence.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview