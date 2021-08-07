Plea to release regional areas from lockdown

The Victorian Nationals leader is urging the Andrews Government to release regional parts of the state unaffected by COVID from blanket lockdown.

Member for Murray Plains and Nationals Leader Peter Walsh says the Premier should adopt his ‘ring of steel’ suggestion given to New South Wales.

He’s told Luke Grant about how challenging it was for regional businesses to receive the news that the state is going into its sixth lockdown.

In response to a cluster of cases in Melbourne and an apparent positive wastewater result in Wangaratta, the entire state of Victoria is in lockdown.

Wangaratta Mayor Dean Rees told 3AW this week that re-testing of sewage had since returned two negative results.

Nationals Leader Peter Walsh told Luke Grant he’s urging the government to apply a localised approach to lockdown.

