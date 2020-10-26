Piers Morgan shares surprise phone call from Donald Trump

English broadcaster Piers Morgan received an unexpected call from President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Mr Trump unfollowed the broadcaster on Twitter after he criticised his handling of the pandemic.

But after knowing one another for 15 years, the US President picked up the phone and gave him a call.

“Despite everything … he seems remarkable bullish about his chances of winning the election and proving everybody wrong all over again,” Mr Morgan told Ben Fordham.

“He feels that the polls got it completely wrong last time, he thinks they’re wrong again this time.”

Image: Getty/D Dipasupil