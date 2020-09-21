PHOTO | Driver snapped in bizarre position by mobile camera

A man has been snapped allegedly sniffing a substance off his mobile phone while driving on the M4 motorway in Sydney’s west.

The driver was caught by the mobile phone detection camera on Friday night at Wentworthville.

Strike Force Puma investigators have issued a Court Attendance Notice to the 21-year-old for driving without proper control of the vehicle, negligent driving, and mobile phone use.

Police will allege in court that the man appeared to be sniffing a substance off his mobile phone while driving and did not have his hands on the steering wheel.

He is due to appear at Blacktown Local Court next month.

NSW Police Acting superintendent Bill Darnell told Ray Hadley they can’t provide proof as to what the substance may be.

“However, those three traffic offences we are confident we can establish.

“Combined, there are 11 points and over $1200 worth of fines just in those traffic offences alone.”

