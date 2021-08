The federal government has opened up the eligibility to allow 16- to 39-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they hoped the vaccine will be available for that age group August 30.

“Now I want to stress, do not make a booking yet, we will advise when bookings can be made, it’s not today.”

He said there were some 8.6 million Australians in that age cohort.

Image: Nine News