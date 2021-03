A member of the LGBTQIA+ community has started a petition to change the name of iconic Australian ice cream, Golden Gaytime.

The man writes, “as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community I believe my sexual identity is owned by me, not a brand and that the outdated meaning no longer applies.”

Streets has said it has no plans to change the name.

A petition countering calls for a name change has also been started.

