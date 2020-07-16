Peter V’landys won’t rule out moving the NRL to Queensland

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys says “every option is on the table” amid speculation the NRL may be moved to Queensland.

Players will be allowed to stay in their homes but at one stage will all be isolated in a hotel for 14 days after Queensland named two south-western Sydney council areas as COVID-19 hotspots.

The AFL is expected to relocate all Victorian clubs to Queensland as COVID-19 cases spike in Melbourne and NSW authorities remain on high alert.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham all options are on the table for the NRL.

“One of the things we’ve done on this virus is tried to stay two steps ahead of it.

“We’ve got scenarios and contingencies for everything.

“We’re trying our hardest to stay that step ahead.”

