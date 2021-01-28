2GB
Peter V’landys ‘very determined’ to put young blood back in front of footy crowds

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Peter V’landys ‘very determined’ to put young blood back in front of footy crowds

Rugby league is set to gain a new injection of tribalism and entertainment value, with all three grades to be showcased on NRL game days.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Mark Levy he’s “extremely confident” the proposal will go ahead, and that fans will be excited for the opportunity to follow a player’s journey up the ranks again.

“It’s going to be done gradually, it’s not going to happen overnight, but … I’m very determined for it to happen.

“It’s a must for the game … you only have to look at the old programs on Facebook, on some of these forums to see some of the players that came through the under 23s and through reserve grade.

“It’s another part of the whole fabric of our game.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

