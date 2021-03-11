2GB
Peter V’landys supports major change to NRL starting times

5 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Article image for Peter V’landys supports major change to NRL starting times

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is expressing his support for an earlier kick-off time as the rugby league season kicks off.

“My listeners hate the late starting time of rugby league because it means the kids, the future of the game, can’t stay up and watch,” Ben Fordham said.

“I can’t argue with that, Ben,” Mr V’landys said.

“My son, who’s ten, wanted to watch the game and he went to bed very late because he wanted to watch the whole game.

“We have to look at it, but there are legal impediments, the broadcasters have to agree.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsRugby League
