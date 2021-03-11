Peter V’landys supports major change to NRL starting times

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is expressing his support for an earlier kick-off time as the rugby league season kicks off.

“My listeners hate the late starting time of rugby league because it means the kids, the future of the game, can’t stay up and watch,” Ben Fordham said.

“I can’t argue with that, Ben,” Mr V’landys said.

“My son, who’s ten, wanted to watch the game and he went to bed very late because he wanted to watch the whole game.

“We have to look at it, but there are legal impediments, the broadcasters have to agree.”

