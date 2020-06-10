Peter V’landys says NRL club will be punished after player’s reporter kiss

Peter V’landys has confirmed the Wests Tigers will be given a suspended penalty after Benji Marshall broke biosecurity rules.

The veteran five-eighth was caught kissing Seven News reporter Michelle Bishop on the cheek less than 24 hours after being dropped from the team.

Marshall has been told to stay away from training until the reporter has been cleared of COVID-19.

“I’m sure that Michelle will come back negative and Benji will go back to training today,” ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham.

“I don’t think we need to be alarmist on it. It’s an oversight, it could happen to any of us.”

But he tells Ben Fordham a suspended penalty will have to be issued.

“We need to have deterrence in place for the clubs to obey the biosecurity measures.

“The government’s been kind enough to allow us to conduct our competition under strict biosecurity measures and we have to honour our part of the deal.”

