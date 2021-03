ARL Commissioner Peter V’landys says the NRL can do better in their treatment of women as a cultural review is underway.

Mr V’landys told Ben the NRL does well but can always do better.

“It’s like anything else, we can do much, much, better.

“We need to move forward in a respectful manner for women, but for everybody.

“You treat women like you treat your mum – with the ultimate respect.”

