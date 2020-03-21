Peter V’landys praises “selfless” Warriors for sticking by NRL season

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has heaped praised on the selflessness on the New Zealand Warriors for doing their part to help keep the 2020 NRL season continuing.

It comes after Warriors CEO Cameron George announced yesterday the club would be staying in Australia to continue to play in the competition.

With travel restrictions now in place for foreign residents coming into Australia as well as self-isolation protocols upon returning to New Zealand, the club has been forced to stay on the road for an indefinite period.

If the Warriors quit the competition and elected to go home, it would spell disaster for the NRL and V’Landys told The Continuous Call Team they’re a great example for the community to follow.

“I just take my hat off to the Warriors,” V’landys said.

“In these situations you look for selfless people and the Warriors have been totally selfless.

“They realise the importance to the game, so they’re making self-sacrifices.

“I think if all the community acted like the Warriors did, I don’t think we’d be in this predicament.

“I take my hat off to them and I can’t express my appreciation enough.

“The analogy I use is we’re all a family, we’re a rugby league family and when things get tough as a family we act together.”

The Warriors play their round two clash against the Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images.