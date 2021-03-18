2GB
Peter V’landys confident rain won’t dampen Golden Slipper day

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys is confident the Golden Slipper will go ahead, with a final decision expected tomorrow morning.

There are concerns around Golden Slipper day going ahead at Rosehill, with about 120mm of rain predicted to fall on Saturday.

But Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham he’s “reasonably confident’ it will go ahead.

“The ATC has its own weather station at Rosehill and the forecast it’s providing, which is reasonably accurate at most times, is that we won’t get as much rain as predicted.

“The Roseville track has excellent drainage.”

However, there are contingency plans in place in case the race has to be postponed.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

