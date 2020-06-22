Peta Credlin blames ‘lefty enclave’ for COVID-19 spike

Peta Credlin has attributed a weak leadership and “lefty” health sector for the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

The state has reverted back to some of their restrictions after more than 100 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past week.

Ms Credlin told Ben Fordham that Premier Daniel Andrews did not follow through with his hardline approach.

“You can front a press conference and have all the fire and brimstone and fury that you like but you’ve got to follow through.

“I think it’s just a lefty enclave in the health sector down here and I think that’s part of the problem.

“They haven’t wanted to offend anyone, they haven’t wanted to follow through on being tough.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview