Penrith Panthers leaving NRL bubble after Grand Final loss

The Penrith Panthers are gearing up to leave the NRL bubble after being defeated by the Melbourne Storm in the Grand Final.

The Panthers fell at the final hurdle, going down 26-20 in the grand final.

Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher told Ben Fordham the players ran out of time.

“It was one of those nights that got away from us early.

“We’ve got to screen them out of the bubble now. They’ll go home and tomorrow they’ll have a bit of a celebration day.”

