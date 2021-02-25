‘Pay us what you owe’: Gladys Berejiklian holds firm on hotel quarantine bill

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists states pay up for their share of NSW’s hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles refused to pay NSW until the Morrison government approved its proposed quarantine hub near Toowoomba.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the state’s quarantine system has been taking return travellers from numerous states.

“Just pay us what you owe, that’s all we’re saying.

“It’s not even the money, it’s the principle.”

