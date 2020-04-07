Paul Gallen reveals his NSW State of Origin dream team

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has revealed to Mark Levy his picks for an all-star NSW Blues dream team.

He tells Mark he “put a lot of thought into it”, texting mates for their input.

“I hate comparing eras.”

“When you’re eight, nine, ten, 11 years old, you watch Origin and these guys are heroes, they couldn’t do anything wrong, they’re gods.

“They probably couldn’t handle the pace of the game these days.”

The team would be coached by Canberra Raiders coach and decorated Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Stuart, and would include such stars as:

1. Anthony Minichiello

2. Andrew Ettingshausen

3. Laurie Daley

4. Jarryd Hayne

5. Brett Morris

6. Brad Fittler

7. Andrew Johns

8. Paul Harrigon

9. Danny Buderus

10. Glenn Lazarus

11 Craig Fitzgibbon

12. Ian Roberts

13. Brad Clyde

Bench:

14. Paul Sironen

15. Steve Roach

16. James Maloney

17. Jason Stevens

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues