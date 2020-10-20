2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Paul Gallen proposes alternative for imperfect Dally M voting system

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Dally MPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Many commentators were surprised when the Canberra Raiders’ Jack Wighton beat Panthers favourite Nathan Cleary to secure the Dally M Medal, leading some to voice critique of the voting system.

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen told Mark Levy biases are “human nature” for the ex-players and journalists who vote, and awarding points after every game could be part of the problem.

“I’m not against it … I just think whenever there’s human beings involved, you’re never going to get a perfect system.

“There’s certain people [other] people just don’t like, and they won’t give them a vote.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

 

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873