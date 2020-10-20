Paul Gallen proposes alternative for imperfect Dally M voting system

Many commentators were surprised when the Canberra Raiders’ Jack Wighton beat Panthers favourite Nathan Cleary to secure the Dally M Medal, leading some to voice critique of the voting system.

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen told Mark Levy biases are “human nature” for the ex-players and journalists who vote, and awarding points after every game could be part of the problem.

“I’m not against it … I just think whenever there’s human beings involved, you’re never going to get a perfect system.

“There’s certain people [other] people just don’t like, and they won’t give them a vote.”

