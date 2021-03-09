Paul Gallen lays out his theory on Cameron Smith’s future

Former Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith is keeping the rugby league community guessing, avoiding confirming his retirement from the game.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen presented an alternative theory for the footy star’s future, laying out his evidence to Mark Levy.

“I think it’s gone beyond a joke now – if Cameron Smith is retiring, the game deserves to know.

“He is the greatest player the game’s ever seen.

“But I think he is going to play – I think he’s going to play for the Gold Coast Titans.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website