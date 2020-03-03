Paul Gallen: ‘I’m willing to bet Darcy’s purse on it that he won’t beat me’

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has made it clear that “he’s got bigger fish to fry” than a potential fight with ex-NRL player Darcy Lussick.

It comes after reports both fighters agents had met over a potential bout at the end of the year.

It’s also not the first time the pair have engaged in talks after reportedly doing so in 2016.

Gallen told Wide World of Sports radio he’s got bigger opponents to take on, but if it did happen the 30-year-old would be no match for him.

“I’ve got probably bigger fish to fry and a few bigger names before Darcy Lussick jumps in the ring with me,” Gallen said.

“But if it is to happen – Darcy said it would be “easy money”.

“I’m sure this message will get to Darcy, I’m willing to bet Darcy’s purse on it that he won’t beat me.

“So whatever he’s getting paid for the fight, if he beats me I will pay it again.

“If I beat him which will happen, I’ll be getting the entire purse.”

Gallen has a record of nine wins from 10 fights, while Lussick defeated Justin Hodges in his first and only fight in a 39-second TKO victory in December.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.