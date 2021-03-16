Paul Gallen claims Sharks centre Jesse Ramien’s reckless charge unjustified

Paul Gallen has defended Sharks centre Jesse Ramien against a reckless high tackle charge imposed by the NRL judiciary over a round one incident.

While some have argued the three-week suspension is too short, Gal argued the opposite.

He told Mark Levy after reviewing the footage, Ramien’s first contact with Dragons fullback Matt Dufty was at his back, not his head.

“If I was Jesse Ramien I would’ve fought the charge.

“Deserves to be suspended, and probably 10 minutes in the sin bin … but to be charged with a reckless charge?

“I thought that was a bit high, and three weeks is a long time.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: Matt King/Getty Images