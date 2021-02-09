Panthers co-captains prepare for on and off-field leadership challenges

The Penrith Panthers have announced Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo as their co-captains for the 2021 NRL season.

Nathan Cleary told Mark Levy he feels ready to take on the responsibility of leading the team, despite being “far from the finished product”.

He admitted he’s “not too sure” how the pair will decide who leads the team out, however.

“We’ve kind of come up with a thing that he can do most of the media work and I’ll just do the talking on the field!

“I don’t know if he’ll be too happy with that, but we’ll see.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website